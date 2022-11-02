AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Dynamite from Baltimore, which will see Chris Jericho defend the ROH world title against a mystery opponent, one who has held ROH gold in the past.

During the interview Khan names some of the greatest ROH world champions in history, which included him name-dropping CM Punk, the first time he’s dropped the name in an interview since the ALL OUT melee. Highlights can be found below.

Names some of the greatest ROH world champions in history, including CM Punk:

“We’ve demonstrated the great history of the [Ring of Honor] Championship. Of course, Chris [Jericho] is the champion now, but there have been a lot of great Ring of Honor champions. Some of the big names that have held the title, and some of the great former champions, include AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Claudio Castagnoli, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and many others.”

How the lineage of the ROH world title is one of the most prestigious in all of wrestling:

“So a lot of great wrestlers across Ring of Honor, and people in AEW, people in WWE, New Japan, all over the world, that have held that belt, and it’s really one of the most prestigious title lineages in all of wrestling.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)