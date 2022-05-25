Tony Khan made an appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about meeting with Warner Brothers Discovery Executives next week and them attending next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

“I’m very excited because we’re at The Forum next week. I’m really just honored, and it’s a great privilege for us because a lot of the top executives from Warner Brothers Discovery are going to be at The Forum. We’ve got a sold out show. We got a ton of fans coming. We’ve opened up more seats. It’s one of our biggest crowds at one of the biggest sports markets in the world and some of the greatest wrestling fans. It means a lot to me personally to be in The Forum to begin with. But I can’t tell you what it means that a lot of the top executives from Warner Brothers Discovery are not only coming to the show, but they’re throwing a great event for us afterwards in The Forum. It means so much that they would come to the show, but also a lot of the top executives in the Warner Brothers Discovery family are going to have an event with us with a lot of the people in AEW. We’re going to hang out and that means the world to us and getting to know each other better. They’ve been so supportive and great coming in. It means so much to us to be working with the largest producer of content now, after this great merger, Warner Brothers Discovery, the biggest in the world.”

