AEW has been criticized for running larger venues over the last year when they don’t sell enough tickets to fill said venue. However, Khan explains in an interview with GV Wire that running those larger venues still has its advantages.

It depends on the market and the time. A lot of times, those arenas have a lot of big advantages like email lists and marketing and they are a destination venue for shows. It depends on the market and the timing. Certainly, bigger arenas do have a lot of advantages. They have a lot of sale contacts and really good marketing resources.

Khan adds that larger venues have a better chance of outreaching to certain customers.

It depends. They have a better chance of outreaching to certain customers than other venues.

