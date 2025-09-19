— Former WWE and AEW star Saraya is celebrating a major personal milestone, marking seven years of sobriety after her past battles with alcohol.

The former WWE Divas Champion and AEW Women’s World Champion shared the news on Twitter, receiving an outpouring of support from fans.

Saraya is currently a free agent, with her most recent match taking place in October 2024 as part of a four-way bout won by Willow Nightingale.

The British star has said she would be open to returning to WWE under her Paige persona, though as of July 2025, no talks between her and WWE had taken place.

— During a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has rejected some of her promos and storyline pitches — even admitting that a few ideas left him “disgusted.” Storm hinted at early creative tension as she continues to push the limits with her character.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the collaboration between herself and Tony Khan: “I think you might actually be surprised. There have been a lot of ideas shot down. A lot of wild ideas that our President Tony Khan has been just horrified and disgusted by. He really has to work hard to keep it all together, God bless him. He leads a massive team. There are a lot of moving parts backstage at All Elite and Warner Brothers. There is a massive team made up of people I don’t even know or haven’t even met. But TK is definitely the leader and all. Nothing gets past him as much as I do try to push the limits.”

On how much input RJ City had: “There is a misconception as well that RJ City…I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. Probably not, but there is this misconception that he is the brain behind this whole thing. I must put the rumors to rest. He does absolutely nothing. I think they just keep him around so if something goes wrong, we have someone to blame. He is more of a fall guy. He may be an intern. I’m not sure if he works there. There is not as much creative freedom as you think. The amount of things I’ve wanted to do where Tony has been completely horrified. But yeah, I get away with what I can.”

On possibly working with Juice Robinson on TV: “I’m not sure the world would be ready for that kind of madness. I’m not really sure. I like to let things flow organically and see where we go.

On if she’s interested in more acting opportunities: “I wouldn’t be against it, but I’ve kind of got my hands tied with All Elite right now. It’s a very demanding job. I do Dynamite and Collision each week most of the time, which means I never really go home or have any downtime. I’ve been focusing on creating films for All Elite Wrestling. That has been wonderful. I’ve created many films for them each week. Every week is a film.”

— During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, MVP clarified that he is not retired and revealed that he already has ideas for how he wants to conclude his in-ring career when the time comes.

He is set to team with The Hurt Syndicate in their upcoming match against Ricochet and The GoA at AEW All Out 2025.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On being in wrestling for twenty years: “It’s humbling and it’s flattering to know that I’ve had that influence on these young men. I joke around about it being a backhanded compliment, but I have grown-a*s men with full beards coming up to me saying, ‘Oh man, you were my childhood, man. I watched you when I was a kid.’ I’ve never been the WWE world champion. I’ve never been the guy. But brother, I’ve been here making money in this space for over 20 years. From the time I got to WWE [in 2005] until now, I have not had an income source or I haven’t had a job outside of wrestling. So I have longevity. I know how to do this, and I know how to do it well. And I’ll put you up on game if you ask me for it.”

On which legend was his favorite to work with: “[It’s like asking] what was your favorite breath that you ever took? I worked with The Undertaker. I worked with Ric Flair. I worked with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy. … It was just exhilarating to show up and, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in an Inferno Match with Kane.’ I had the honor of wrestling with Ric Flair at the Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden. Even before that, in Houston, the Night of Champions, I defended the United States Championship against Ric Flair. I hit him with a thumb to the eye and was able to beat him. He was cool enough to do the honors and put me over, and allow me to out-dirty the dirtiest player in the game.”

On how he’d like to retire: “I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP.’ Right now, there are so many talented guys that I respect that I think are awesome, but I don’t have anybody [picked out], because, like I said, I’m not ready to retire yet.”