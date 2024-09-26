On Wednesday night, “The CEO” got the CEO to do “The CEO Dance.”

Lost?

Let me bring you up to speed.

Following the conclusion of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam live show inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, the CEO of All Elite Wrestling, company president Tony Khan, came out to do a little dancing.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Tony Khan both came out to the top of the entrance stage and do Mone’s “CEO Dance” together for a big pop from the Queens, New York crowd.

For those who forgot, Khan came out after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last year to do Daniel Garcia’s little dance with him.

Apparently it’s a new annual tradition!

Watch the video footage of Tony Khan and Mercedes Mone doing “The CEO Dance” after the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show went off the air on September 25.