AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss the company debuts of Jay White and Keith Lee, which occurred on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. He also touches on the subject of Shane McMahon, and how he would take a call with Shane’O’Mac about doing something. Highlights are below.

On Shane McMahon potentially working with AEW:

“I’d certainly take the call. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

Says he’s been dreaming of Keith Lee’s AEW debut:

“Keith’s debut was incredible. Much to my amazement, Keith got released. As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about.”

Says fans will see a lot more of Jay White in AEW:

“Expect to see more Jay White in AEW. He came through the ‘Forbidden Door’, and there were many reasons his arrival transpired the way it did on Dynamite. That wasn’t finalized until Sunday, and I’m so happy that we could bring that excitement to the fans.”