AEW President Tony Khan recently donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe page for Camila Bononi, wife of current AEW star Cezar Bononi, who was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after becoming a mother in December 2020.
Top sports journalist Jon Alba was the one who discovered the donation by Khan. He writes on Twitter, “While it could very possibly coincidentally be someone else of a similar name, it would appear @TonyKhan donated $5,000 of his own money to @CezarBononi_’s Go Fund Me for his wife.” He later confirmed by writing, “I can confirm this is in fact @TonyKhan, and two donations of $5,000 were made for a total of $10,000. Pretty outstanding stuff.”
I can confirm this is in fact @TonyKhan, and two donations of $5,000 were made for a total of $10,000.
Pretty outstanding stuff. #AEW https://t.co/RNGFsGu5Zv
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 24, 2021
Bononi’s GoFundMe page can be found here. It currently sits at $14,324 with a $15,000 goal. Full description can be found below.
During her recent pregnancy after trying to get pregnant for 4 years, Camila Bononi, a cancer survivor in the past was again diagnosed with this devastating disease, this time LEUKEMIA. Last December (2020) she gave birth to her beautiful and much desired baby. Baby Joshua, by the grace of God is perfect and is doing very well.
Immigrants and away from our family, we are trying to help in every possible way, including looking for more people who can join us to help our family that is going through this moment of extreme need.
Your donation (whether small or large) will be a big help and greatly appreciated. There will be many costs now and throughout this process. Every penny raised will be used for treatment and provision for this family. This event has stopped us in our tracks, but we know the need for income doesn’t stop; it only increases in this scenario.
We appreciate you as you consider how you might be able to help our precious family during the toughest time of their lives!
Thank you so much for your thoughts, prayers, and support!
Please do not stop praying for us. God bless you all. If you’d like to follow along on her journey, Camila is posting updates on Instagram @camibononi