AEW President Tony Khan recently donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe page for Camila Bononi, wife of current AEW star Cezar Bononi, who was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after becoming a mother in December 2020.

Top sports journalist Jon Alba was the one who discovered the donation by Khan. He writes on Twitter, “While it could very possibly coincidentally be someone else of a similar name, it would appear @TonyKhan donated $5,000 of his own money to @CezarBononi_’s Go Fund Me for his wife.” He later confirmed by writing, “I can confirm this is in fact @TonyKhan, and two donations of $5,000 were made for a total of $10,000. Pretty outstanding stuff.”

I can confirm this is in fact @TonyKhan, and two donations of $5,000 were made for a total of $10,000. Pretty outstanding stuff. #AEW https://t.co/RNGFsGu5Zv — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 24, 2021

Bononi’s GoFundMe page can be found here. It currently sits at $14,324 with a $15,000 goal. Full description can be found below.