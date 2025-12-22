Tony Khan recently spoke about issues keeping AEW out of Madison Square Garden, and now he has shed some more light on the situation.

During the official promotional media conference call to promote the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view this weekend, the AEW President elaborated with more details on everything that went down.

When asked about the timeline of events, Khan responded by sharing things as he remembers it.

“I got a call from somebody who no longer works there, who I have a very good relationship, who actually works in a building and a building we frequent,” Khan began. “He called and said, ‘I would love to have AEW here and we’d love to be the home of the first Dynamite.’ It would have been early 2019, and we hadn’t announced or scheduled the first show yet, but there was excitement and hype around it.”

Khan went on to talk about how interested he was in this idea, and how things ultimately turned out.

“I was offered to go there and we were really interested in it,” he continued. “Once we started to have more calls, they called me back and said, ‘We were really excited about it, but after doing more research, it probably won’t be more viable for us. We thought it was a great idea.’ I have respect for the person who called me. He said, ‘it’s not me.’ He was very apologetic and nice about it. I told him it’s nothing personal against him and I understood why his bosses felt that way.”

The AEW boss-man added, “We’ve gone on to be very successful in other places in New York. I’m always open to brainstorming and thinking about different ideas with them, but the person here is a fan of AEW, and I don’t think he was trying to do anything hurtful or switch things around for us. It was probably a well-intentioned thing. He’s gone on to work other places and he probably has a good relationship with AEW. I don’t think it was anything nefarious.”

Headlined by Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, AEW Worlds End 2025 goes down this Saturday, December 27, live from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/27 for live AEW Worlds End 2025 results coverage.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Chances Of Chris Jericho Making WWE Return As Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

(H/T: Fightful.com)