AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to explain the format for this week’s AEW Dynamite, and to promise they will not lose focus on in-ring action.

Khan noted that this week’s Dynamite from Philadelphia was the first with three lengthy live promo segments in one show since the December 9, 2020 episode, which came after the Winter Is Coming episode. Khan said the promos were needed to follow-up on newsworthy supercards.

“Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite after #GrandSlam was the first Dynamite with 3 lengthy live promo segs in one show since 12/9/20 following #WinterIsComing. Both 12/9/20 + this week needed these promos to follow up on newsworthy supercards; I promise we won’t lose focus on the wrestling!,” Khan wrote.

Khan then promised a lot of fun stuff and a lot of great wrestling for next week’s Third Anniversary episode. He also said the recent informative video packages are here to stay.

“Expect a lot of great wrestling + a lot of fun stuff next week to celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV! In addition to the great action set for next week, the informative video packages are here to stay. The last stop on the road to our Anniversary week is #AEWRampage TONIGHT on TNT!,” he wrote.

Dynamite included significant an in-ring promo segments featuring MJF with Wheeler Yuta, Saraya with Britt Baker and other women’s division competitors, plus The Jericho Appreciation Society with Bryan Danielson. You can click here for our full recap.

As noted earlier, Khan revealed that next week’s Third Anniversary edition of Dynamite will have a 15 minute over-run on TBS, taking the show past 10pm ET. The following line-up has been announced for next week’s Dynamite:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Luchasaurus returns to action

* Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

* National Scissoring Day segment with Billy Gunn and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed

* Bryan Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho

Below are the full tweets from Khan:

Expect a lot of great wrestling + a lot of fun stuff next week to celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV! In addition to the great action set for next week, the informative video packages are here to stay. The last stop on the road to our Anniversary week is #AEWRampage TONIGHT on TNT! https://t.co/LhvNv7TWtF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!

+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

