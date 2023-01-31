Tony Khan has been booking wrestling storylines since he was a kid, and his new method has helped him remain more organized than ever before.

The AEW President spoke on this topic during his recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF program, where he explained exactly how this slight change has made booking AEW and ROH much easier for him. Check out highlights from the interview below.

On his process for booking and how he slightly altered it:

I had a process, I already had a schedule of what I had planned week to week in different stories with different matches and segments. At some point, I just inverted it. I realized I should tip this over. Instead of looking at the dates and building it out, I kind of flipped what the column was and what the rows were, and put the columns where the rows were, and now I organize everything like this since Full Gear and now I feel like I’m more organized, even though it’s all the same information, it’s just looking at it differently. It really helps.

Says his new method has helped him become even more organized:

I was already doing that, and we kind of had that, but I had it the other way where it was looking at the shows and I had where the columns were, and out here were the different wrestlers and stories. For some reason, and I don’t know why, it shouldn’t make that big of a difference flipping it. The flow, working down the page, it looks a lot better and works a lot better. It’s basically the same thing I was doing, I just flipped the page around, and it’s helped me be even more organized.

