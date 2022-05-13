AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the Rasslin With Brandon Walker program to discuss a number of different subjects, which included Khan’s recent booking of the TNT championship, and how he feels the decision helped elevate current title-holder, Scorpion Sky. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How quick championship changes happen all the time in wrestling, citing an old Smokey Mountain Wrestling feud between the Rock’N’Roll Express and The Heavenly Bodies as an example:

It happens [titles constantly changing hands]. Like, I have to say, great example of this, Smoky Mountain Wrestling which was a great promotion. We’re talking about 90s movies, 90s wrestling even so The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Heavenly Bodies in a very — in four days. They went the same thing. It was The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Heavenly Bodies, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, The Heavenly Bodies for the Smoky Mountain Tag Championship and I think, you know, you saw that. They had the Hospital Elimination match.

Thinks the booking helped Sky, who received a huge ovation for his second title win:

We saw Sammy [Guevara] and [Scorpio] Sky, I thought Sammy and Sky, the Ladder match was tremendous and I thought Sky’s second championship win was better than the first win for him in many ways which is hard to do and to say, I think that meant it was the right thing to do.

