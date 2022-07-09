AEW star Penelope Ford has been noticeably absent from weekly programming for quite some time, with some fans speculating that President Tony Khan had given up on giving the Bad Girl a push.

In fact one fan called out Khan on Twitter for doing just that, but Khan decided to respond and shut that rumor down, as Ford is not currently medically cleared to compete. His full response reads:

Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!#AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2022

Ford is 2-0 in 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on her condition and/or return.