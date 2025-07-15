Sting and Tom Cruise have a lot in common.

That’s how Tony Khan sees it.

The AEW President appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show for an interview, during which he explained the many ways he feels that Sting and Tom Cruise are alike.

“Sting and Darby Allin versus the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, I think, is the greatest retirement match ever and I think Sting really did the work on the retirement run,” Khan said. “Sting, to me, is like the Tom Cruise of pro wrestling. You know how Tom Cruise in recent years has become this insane stunt man, the greatest stunt actor of all time. That was Sting in his final years.”

Khan continued, “Everybody who has ever watched a movie knows Tom Cruise. Everybody who has ever watched a wrestling match knows Sting. They both, into their 60s, they kind of still look the same. They both went really hard and became crazy stunt men and did, I think, the best work of their career into their 60s.”

