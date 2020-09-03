AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to reveal the details of the Tooth and Nail match between Big Swole and Britt Baker at Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. Highlights are below.

Says it will be a cinematic Falls Count Anywhere match inside of a dentist office:

We’re going to have our first ever Tooth and Nail Match between Britt Baker and Big Swole. Dr. Britt Baker, the Tooth and Nail Match, the pun is definitely intended, they will fight tooth and nail,” Khan stated. “It will be Falls Count Anywhere, and they will be fighting in and around a dentist’s office. I understand Britt’s office, in fact, will be set up, and I think it’s going to be a real house of horrors for Big Swole, but she knows what she signed up for.

How excited he is for Baker to be back:

It will be a great match. It’ll be a lot of fun and I’m really excited, and it’ll be a great return to the ring for Britt. We’ve seen her claiming she was going to participate in matches, but I don’t think that handicap match, she really did anything. And I think now it’s time to finally to see Britt back in the action. I’m excited.

Full interview is here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)