Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, after Tony Khan bought the company, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion’s pay-per-view events.

Cabana wrestled Blake Christian at ROH Supercard Of Honor while Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Cabana was not announced for Final Battle. At the Final Battle Post-Show Media Scrum, Khan revealed that an injury prevented Cabana from competing:

“He’s injured. He hasn’t been cleared. He has been wrestling Ring of Honor matches and that was also what the Chris Jericho storyline is all Ring of Honor champions and people from either the new Ring of Honor or, in the case of Bryan Danielson, a Hall of Famer, but everyone who came in there represented the new era of Ring of Honor including Colt Cabana, who had been on the last two shows and was 2-0 on Zero Hour and I think that would have made a lot of sense, he’s done great opening up the show, but he’s injured or he would have been. He was coaching. He was here coaching.”

Quotes via Fightful