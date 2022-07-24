AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan recently spoke with pro-wrestling media following last night’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where Khan answered a number of questions including why he decided to reference Vince McMahon’s retirement on Twitter when promoting Rampage. Highlights are below.

Says out of the big three companies (WWE, NJPW, AEW) he is the longest tenured CEO:

“Really, I was referencing AEW Rampage was on, and just the fact that of the big major companies, what I would consider quote-unquote ‘The Big Three,’ now I am the longest tenured [CEO]. Of course, [NJPW’s Takami] Ohbari and now there’s a new CEO also.”

Says he mainly did it just to get more eyes on Rampage:

“So I think if you consider it pro wrestling, then I think it’s a fair statement. I just thought it was a factual statement, it was a note to promote Rampage. But that’s all it was, and I can’t say anything else about it. But I thought it was a great show tonight, and I obviously, maybe-hopefully got some eyeballs on Rampage. And I really care about Rampage a lot.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)