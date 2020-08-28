Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin took to Twitter earlier tonight to comment on AEW President Tony Khan’s pre-show speech, where Khan asked fans to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and not to scream profanity during the broadcast. Satin writes, “Wonder if the people who compared WWE to a North Korean regime for asking the virtual crowd to cheer will say the same thing about AEW asking the crowd not to curse at a wrestling show. Doubt it.”

He later adds, “Also, I’m not criticizing AEW for this. I’m saying both are totally normal things to do when producing a live wrestling show and the double standard is confusing to me.”

Khan would respond to Satin with, “They’re 2 completely different things, I think.”

When Satin asked how they were different Khan answered, “Because I wasn’t telling them when or what to chant, I was asking them not to chant profanity so we don’t get fined….. It’s not even similar, man.”

Khan later reveals that TNT asked him to give that message to the crowd. He says, “The network specifically asked me not to let the crowd chant that, and I’m a good cooperative media partner.”

Check out the exchange below.

Also, I'm not criticizing AEW for this. I'm saying both are totally normal things to do when producing a live wrestling show and the double standard is confusing to me. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 28, 2020

How so? Both are trying to influence how the crowd reacts to a certain degree for television purposes. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 28, 2020

Since Dynamite airs on cable, who does the fine come from? The FCC’s profanity rules don’t govern cable, and multiple performers say obscenities on Dynamite. Wouldn't the crowd chanting holy shit not really be an issue? — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 28, 2020