Tony Khan believes the Warner Bros.-Paramount merger will ultimately make AEW stronger.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, Khan posted a video on social media addressing the merger and revealing that representatives from Warner Bros. Discovery will be in attendance at the show.

The AEW President called it a “fantastic week” for the company and reiterated his long-standing support for Warner Bros. and Paramount coming together.

“I’ve made it no secret dozens and dozens of times I’ve gone on the record and said I look forward to a time when hopefully it will be Paramount and Warner Brothers together,” Khan said. “I think it’ll make AEW stronger.”

Khan added that he believes that time is approaching.

“I’ve said time and time again, and I believe we are very close to that time.”

Khan also praised David Ellison, noting his interest in professional wrestling and sports while pointing to their previous connections through the NFL.

“What a fantastic announcement for AEW and our fans to have the leadership of the great David Ellison coming in,” Khan said. “I’ve said it time and time again, this is somebody who loves professional wrestling and loves sports.”

Khan continued by discussing Ellison’s work in television and film, as well as his involvement with the NFL.

“Who I’ve worked with in the National Football League, whether it’s NFL Films or now CBS and the great partnership with the NFL. This is a great TV producer, a great film producer, and somebody who I think is going to be a great leader for Warner Brothers just like he is now for Paramount.”

The proposed Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount merger cleared a significant legal hurdle on Monday when Paramount reached a settlement with California and 11 other states that had sued to block the transaction. The settlement remains subject to court approval.