In the 2010s, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Ring Of Honor Wrestling (ROH) came together for joint-shows dubbed, “War Of The Worlds.”

Now that ROH is under the ownership of AEW President Tony Khan, is that something that is still a possibility for the future?

Allow the AEW and ROH boss-man himself to explain …

“Yeah, I’d love to do that,” Khan said during an appearance on The Rocker Morning Show to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, PA. “That’s absolutely something we’re interested in. The War Of The Worlds concept, there’s definitely something to it.”

Khan continued, “We’ve built something really special with Forbidden Door coming to North America and now expanding to Europe and also with AEW going over to Japan to compete at Wrestle Dynasty. We’ve got a great collaboration with New Japan, I’d love to expand it. You’re absolutely right, a few years ago, we hadn’t started working together and it’s kind of amazing how much in the past few years that AEW has been able to do in terms of collaborating with international wrestling promotions like New Japan and lucha libre in Mexico and really growing the business overseas and teaming up with the best international wrestling promotions and putting on these great matches.”

