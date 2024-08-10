CIMA and the STRONGHEARTS could be “#AllElite” soon.

The top Japanese trio consisting of CIMA, T-Hawk, and El Lindaman were featured prominently during the early days of AEW, and could once again return to the promotion in the future, according to Tony Khan.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke with Q101 for an interview this week, during which he expressed interest in bringing the trio back to All Elite Wrestling.

“At some point, I would love to have CIMA back, and I would love to have the Strong Hearts back,” Khan said. “T-Hawk and Lindaman were excellent. I think those guys did a fantastic job. It’s great to hear that there’s interest to see the Strong Hearts back in AEW, and I would not be opposed to that at all. I think it’s great.”

Khan continued, “I would love to see the Strong Hearts and the Dark Order pick up because believe me, it’s not something we’ve closed the book on. Just like nobody knows when Shaquille O’Neal left the ambulance, it remains to be seen, my friend. It’s a great question, but that chapter’s still open. You never know. Sooner or later, I look forward to maybe answering it for you.”