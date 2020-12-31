Footage has surfaced of AEW President Tony Khan giving a pre-show speech to the live crowd prior to last night’s Brodie Lee tribute edition of Dynamite going on the air. Khan thanked the fans for attending a very special night, and politely asked that they do not curse during the broadcast as he had them mic’d very loudly so they could show their appreciation for the fallen Dark Order leader.

It’s an honor for all of us that you’re gonna be here tonight. I think it’s going to be the most special night ever in AEW. It’s the most special thing we’ve ever done and it’s for a very special person, who deserves it — the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee. His family’s here. Thank you for coming. You’ve been amazing. I request you guys to please not swear, anything we’re gonna have to beep, because I’m gonna mic you guys very hot. So please no F words. Other than that, you guys have a great show. Thanks for being here.

You can see Khan’s speech below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)