AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with the popular music site Pitchfork to give further details on superstar Orange Cassidy’s newest theme song “Where Is My Mind,” the hit track from the Pixies classic album, Surfer Rosa. Khan explains that he signed a multiyear agreement to use the song for Cassidy, and that even when the deal expires every use will forever live in AEW’s archived content.

A few weeks ago, I played it for him, he said he loved it. I asked if he wanted to me to try to license it, he gave me his ‘thumbs up. I signed a multiyear agreement to use the song, and every use of the song in AEW will live in our content library forever in perpetuity.

Many will remember “Where Is My Mind” from the ending of the classic film “Fight Club,” or the numerous commercials it was featured in over the last three decades since being released in 1988. Wrestling fans will certainly get to here it on this Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT, as Orange Cassidy will be in tag team action.

