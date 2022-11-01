AEW President Tony Khan joined First Coast News for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which saw Khan give an update on former world champion Adam “Hangman” Page, and how he is recovering following the concussion he suffered during his recent title matchup with Jon Moxley. Khan adds that he thought the referee and doctors handled the moment that Page was knocked out very well. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Page is doing really well and that he has remained in good spirits:

He’s doing really well, I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night. About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That’s about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match.

Thinks the referee and the doctors did an excellent job in the moment:

I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well. That’s what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters is hurt, you need a referee that is going to come in, do the right thing, and stop the fight. The doctors took care of him, got him out of there, I thought Jon handled it well in his interview. He was very classy after and once they safely got Hangman out of there, we saw going forward it’s going to be Jon Moxley vs. MJF.

