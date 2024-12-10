What is going on with the AEW Games division these days?

Allow Tony Khan to explain!

The AEW President spoke about the AEW Fight Forever video game and a potential follow-up project during an interview with Mr. Wright Way at the AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale media event on Monday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

“[AEW Fight Forever] was a great experience for us and now it’s going to be something for AEW, as a multi-media conglomerate and world-wide corporation, definitely, it was a great first entry with AEW Fight Forever and people can still play Fight Forever all over the world,” Khan said. “Eventually, absolutely, we’ll keep putting AEW games into the world.”

Khan continued, “Right now, we’re fully supporting that and I’m excited about Fight Forever. There are still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game. There are a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)