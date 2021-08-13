Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT premiere will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. The one-hour show will feature TNT Champion Miro defending against Fuego del Sol, Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Title against Christian Cage, and hometown star Britt Baker defending the AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet in the main event.

It was recently announced that the Rampage commentary team will feature Chris Jericho, Taz, Excalibur, and Mark Henry. However, AEW boss Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and said the show will not always have a four-man booth.

“Well it’s going to be a four man booth for part of the show, but it’s not exactly,” Khan said. “It’s not always going to be a four man booth. We are going to have four hosts to the show, but because of Busted Open, Mark is in a really unique position. I think he’s a great host, a great interviewer. So I’m going to have Mark roving. He’s going to stay on his toes, cause I think he’ll be out there with the guys and calling some of the action. But also we’ll call Mark into duty and he’ll do interviews, some sit downs. And we’ll get different perspectives from Mark, so he’ll be all over the place during the show. And we’ll get a lot of face time and hear from him a lot.”

Khan also confirmed that Jericho won’t always work Rampage commentary due to potential matches he’s in.

“There will be times where I think it will be a three man booth,” Khan said. “There might be other times where Jericho would be wrestling and Mark would be in the booth. And I think there will be times it’ll be a three man booth and times it’ll be a four man booth. But we really have four hosts to the show, is how I’d say it.”

