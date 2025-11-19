Tony Khan addressed a number of topics during his interview with Ariel Helwani on Tuesday, including whether he’s had any recent conversations with former WWE star Killer Kross, who became a free agent in August alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

Khan noted that he hasn’t been in touch with Kross for quite some time. “I have not spoken to him in many, many years,” Khan said, though he added that it would be “interesting at some point to talk to him again.”

According to Khan, there was nearly an opportunity to reconnect in early October when Kross teamed with Darby Allin at an indie event in New York City. Khan was in town with Allin for Comic Con that same weekend, but the schedules didn’t line up. He revealed that Allin gave strong reviews after sharing the ring with Kross, telling Khan he had “a great experience” working with him.

Kross and Bordeaux previously spoke about their free-agency status during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in October, saying that joining AEW immediately after their WWE exit wouldn’t have been fair to Khan because of the timing.

Kross’ name has been floated for AEW before.

A report surfaced back in 2022 that detailed how the two sides discussed a possible one-off appearance for an angle involving MJF and Wardlow. However, terms couldn’t be reached, in part because Bordeaux wasn’t going to be involved and because Kross “was concerned that his introduction to the AEW audience would mimic that of his WWE debut against Jeff Hardy as opposed to the successful NXT formula that helped lead him to two NXT Championships.”

Kross and Bordeaux later confirmed that meeting to Van Vliet, with Bordeaux saying, “…but the story wasn’t — it didn’t really make sense for (Kross) at the time.”

Helwani also asked Khan about the future of the “Shockwave” name that had been filed as a potential new project. Khan indicated that he’s likely moving away from that idea after speaking with NWA President Billy Corgan. He emphasized that the NWA is free to use the name as it sees fit.

“Well, it’s just an idea. I file lots of different names and ideas of shows and things like that. And that was a name that I actually at the time did not know anybody else had used,” Khan said.

“I’m probably not going to do it. I had a really nice talk with Billy — Billy Corgan, who owns the NWA. I like Billy. And even before I became a wrestling promoter, I had met him. And I think he’s just a great artist, and I like him. So when I talked to him on the phone, I said, ‘If that’s a show that you might do again… if that’s something you want to do and you did it first, then you can do that. That’s fine.’ And he said, ‘Oh, that’s great. I appreciate that.’ So that was nice.”

For more highlights from Tony Khan’s appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ on Tuesday, check out the following articles here at WrestlingHeadlines.com:

* Tony Khan Reacts To Viral Photo Of Multiple Former AEW Stars Holding WWE Titles, Gives AEW Updates On Chris Jericho, Britt Baker & More

* Tony Khan Opens Up About CM Punk Backstage Fight & Decision To Air It On AEW TV, WWE Counter-Programming AEW

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)