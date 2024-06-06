An update on two of AEW’s biggest superstars.

Former champions Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter have both been out of action for some time. Hayer last wrestled at the 2023 Double or Nothing and has been recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Baker has not competed since the fall of 2023.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Baker and Hayter being out during a recent interview with Uproxx. He says he looks forward to both coming back when they are healthy, adding that Hayter still doesn’t have a timetable.

Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon. Her longtime friend, and also a former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it would be great for us.

Hayter dropped the AEW women’s championship to Toni Storm in her last match. She was unable to compete at All In London due to her injury. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on both women’s status.