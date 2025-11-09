Tonight’s new episode of AEW Collision just got a bit more interesting.

Ahead of tonight’s live episode from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, AEW President Tony Khan went live on social media to make some special announcements regarding the show.

Now confirmed for the November 8 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max are a new title match and a tag team showdown between two top ranked duos.

Added to the lineup this evening is Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family defending his TNT Championship against former TNA Wrestling title holder Ace Austin, as well as FTR vs. The Bang Bang Gang.

The AEW boss man also revealed that TayJay tandem Anna Jay and Tay Melo will be in women’s tag-team action.

Also advertised for the Saturday, November 8, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley (Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue (Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Harley Cameron vs. Thekla (Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Battle If Needed)

