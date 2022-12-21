AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight with a message for those who are trying to troll him on social media.

Khan commented on how he hasn’t worn glasses for several years, and had words for social media accounts who have profile photos that show him wearing glasses in an attempt to portray him in an unflattering way.

“I haven’t worn glasses at all in years, so if your social media presence is built around a profile pic of me in glasses aimed to portray me unflatteringly, as each day passes you become less relevant,” he wrote. “Also, it’s Christmas this week which means #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash TOMORROW!”

The tweet was re-posted by the official AEW account.

AEW’s Renee Paquette responded to Khan’s tweet and wrote, “We Stan a king with good vision”

Khan, who has not worn glasses since the early days of AEW, also plugged Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite. You can click here for the current line-up.

Below are the full tweets from Khan and Paquette:

