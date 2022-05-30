CM Punk and Eric Bischoff recently fired shots at each other on Twitter regarding whether there are still casual wrestling fans.

Bischoff later called Punk “the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling.” During the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Bischoff’s comments.

“That’s a s—– opinion, it’s the most b——- opinion I’ve ever heard,” Khan said. “That’s f—— b——.” There’s only one person that can attest to that. I don’t know what other people, I can only attest to what’s happened here and public record, and some of these things are a matter of public record…” Khan said. “We do have, over the years, a good amount of financial data in pro wrestling. I can tell you, no one wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger plus delta financial difference in the history of my company. This is the third year anniversary this week, going into year four, no one person has ever made a more positive impact. We just did a record pay-per-view buy, every pay-per-view, he’s done a four pay-per-view cycle now, every one of them was the record.”

Khan brought up Punk’s first match at All Out, him drawing big ratings for the First Dance edition of Rampage, and other things.

“Whether it was All Out, where he was a huge part of the draw with Darby [Allin], his debut of course was a huge thing with the First Dance, the biggest Rampage draw in the history of that show.” The matches, he carried the Friday Night War, which by the way, is a matter of record in f—— court in the state of California that we won the Friday Night War, just ask [WWE attorney] Jerry McDevitt, ‘cuz he f—— wrote it, this guy [Punk] won it versus Matt Sydal, who’s a great wrestler. He had another g—— great match on Friday night. This f—— guy [Punk], he did the f—— Friday Night War, he did the First Dance, he’s done the record Double or Nothing, he did the record All Out in his debut, he was part of a record Full Gear in a great match with Eddie Kingston, he’s wrestled a bunch of f—— young guys and a bunch of veterans in between there, Will Hobbs, Daniel Garcia g——–, then he showed up and did the biggest program in terms of everything, TV, buys, ever with MJF, and then he did the g—— main event here,” Khan said.”He’s the biggest part of financial success in the history of this company. Let’s f—— go.”

Quotes via F4Wonline.com