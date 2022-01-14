AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included Khan’s thoughts on the legendary Briscoe brothers, and how he feels about all the new company debuts, naming Brody King as an example. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Briscoes:

“Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a great roster right now. I think they’re a great team, and definitely somebody to keep an eye on but no, nothing official on them. We debuted so many great wrestlers recently. You mentioned Mercedes Martinez yourself, and of course, we just saw the arrival of Brody King on Wednesday night.”

On the arrival of Brody King:

“I would be remiss, I think, if we don’t talk about the arrival of Brody King in the House Of Black, and what that represents. There’s a lot of exciting things. Of course, we do have new World Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, and there’s a ton of great teams lining up to challenge them. We will have to wait and see I guess but they’re a great team who I have followed for well over 15 years. Who am I kidding? Much longer than that and I think they’re great wrestlers.”

(H/T and transcribed Wrestling Inc.)