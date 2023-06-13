Tony Khan gives more insight into the launch of AEW Collision and what that will mean for his large roster.

The company president spoke on this topic with Brandon Walker on his Rasslin podcast, where Khan admitted he had yet to draw any hard lines or lock in any kind of roster split. He does clarify that there will be an opportunity for wrestlers to appear on both programs (Dynamite & Collision) and that certain stories can bounce back and forth.

I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of a split of a roster. I think people are going to be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows.

Khan does confirm that whoever holds championship gold will most likely be on Dynamite and Collision.

I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show. And frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan spoke about the return of CM Punk and what he expects the fan reaction to be at Saturday’s Collision. You can read about that here.

