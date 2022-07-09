AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Post about a number of pro-wrestling-related subjects, which included Khan hinting about the promotion’s future media rights deal, and how grateful he is for their current ones with Warner Bros. and Discovery. Highlights from the interview are below.

How grateful he is for their current deal with Warner Bros. and Discovery:

“I’m incredibly grateful every day that AEW has this great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and we’ve done well for TBS and TNT with “Dynamite” and “Rampage” where we’re a strong performer for Warner Bros. Discovery on a weekly basis.”

Says there is still time for their next rights deal:

“I think there is still a lot of time left for the next rights deal, but we have a great thing happening right now and I do believe our future media rights will be important and frankly a very large revenue stream for AEW going forward, and I think that’s because of the great support we’ve had from the fans and the hard work of everybody backstage and the wrestlers every Wednesday and Friday, pulling it together and delivering great shows.”

Hints that their next media rights deal will be historic:

“Whenever our next media right deal, the next one does kick in, it will be historic. It will be recorded in history because everything in wrestling is recorded in history into posterity. It will make history however it goes. Right now, everyone would expect very, very well. We expect it’s going to go very well for us based on how strong we’ve been performing.”