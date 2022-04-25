On the latest edition of What Happened When AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the Discovery/WarnerMedia merger, how he thinks it will affect the promotion, and how he hopes that the end result is AEW on a streaming service. Check out Schiavone’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says even if AEW ends up off of WarnerMedia they could go somewhere else:

“From the people I’ve talked with, no. For me on the surface, yes, because I know what happened before. But I think we have a viable enough product that if Discovery says, ‘We don’t wrestling’, we could end up somewhere else.”

How AEW and Tony Khan has built a good relationship with Warner Media:

“The Khan’s are pretty plugged in. That’s what’s different about this era is that if Time Warner/Discovery doesn’t want us, we still have a business. I think there’s always some concern, but we’ve built up a very good relationship with Warner Media.”

Hopes that the merger helps them get a streaming service:

“If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services. What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.”

