Tony Khan was a recent guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement program, where the AEW President spoke in-depth about his plans for the promotion over the next couple years, which includes a tour in the United Kingdom and Canada, two very popular pro-wrestling markets that AEW has yet to visit. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants to hit those foreign markets within the next year:

“Yes, I plan to go to both of those places, and hopefully both of them in the next year. The UK may be a little bit further off. But next summer, I don’t think it’s that crazy. I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility and that gives us a lot of time to plan it and make it really special. So I have some ideas for events and things we can do in the UK, that would still not cut into our business revenue in America and create new inventory and new revenue in the UK.

Hopes those tours become a regular rotation for AEW:

“So I’m excited for that. So, I think next summer would be a really exciting time for that, but not kicking it down the road another year and another year after that, I hope we can really lock in some plans now the travel has finally become more stable and reliable.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)