During his interview with the Wrestling Observer AEW President Tony Khan stated that he hopes to run a future AEW event from Craven Cottage Stadium in the United Kingdom, which is home to the Fulham Football Club. Hear what he had to say in the highlights below.

On bringing AEW to the Craven Cottage:

“I can’t announce exact dates but I will say for the first time I think I’ve ever said it officially. To give you guys a big scoop on it. I want to bring AEW to Craven Cottage, very much so.”

Why it’s important for him to run a show there:

“Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot into the development, the redevelopment of the Riverside Stand and the new Craven Cottage with all of the new amenities and facilities and the beautiful additions I think would be the best home in England possible for AEW.”

