AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media late Friday evening to make a breaking announcement regarding this week’s live episode of AEW Collision.

With AEW Full Gear weekend around the corner, the AEW boss-man confirmed that Kyle Fletcher requested to defend his AEW TNT Championship before the pay-per-view, and the AEW President has granted that wish. Fletcher will put the title on the line against former two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, marking Sky’s first shot at the belt since returning to television.

In the women’s division, Hyan and Maya World are getting another look. The duo stepped up on short notice for last week’s Collision, where they fell to Tay Melo & Anna Jay. They’ll now meet Alex Windsor & Riho in tag team action.

Also announced is an eight-man tag team match featuring Juice Robinson, Bandido, and JetSpeed — the team of Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey — taking on the quartet of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and LFI’s Sammy Guevara & RUSH.

Rounding out the announced lineup, “Timeless” Toni Storm will appear live and is scheduled to address the audience ahead of her title defense at Full Gear.

More updates for Collision are expected in the coming days.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 11/15 episode of AEW Collision:

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe

* Alex Windsor & Riho vs. Hyan & Maya World

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak

* Juice Robinson, Bandido, & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & LFI (Sammy Guevara & RUSH)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results coverage.