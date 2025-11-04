AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed new matches leading into AEW’s annual Blood & Guts spectacle.

The AEW President took to X on Tuesday for a special live stream (see video below) to announce the Blood & Guts Advantage Battle, a pair of best-of-three series that will determine which teams earn the all-important entry advantage in both the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

The double-cage, two-ring Blood & Guts match is set to headline the November 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, and the go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision this week will host the qualifying bouts to decide which sides get the upper hand once the match begins.

For the men’s division, the three-match series will be as follows:

Match 1: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli (AEW Dynamite, November 5)

Match 2: Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia (AEW Dynamite, November 5)

Match 3 (if necessary): Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Collision, November 8)

The women’s division will also feature its own best-of-three Advantage Battle:

Match 1: Megan Bayne vs. Queen Aminata (AEW Dynamite, November 5)

Match 2: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue (AEW Dynamite, November 5)

Match 3 (if necessary): Harley Cameron vs. Thekla (AEW Collision, November 8)

Both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will emanate from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas this week. Notably, Collision will air live on Saturday, November 8, rather than being taped the same night as Dynamite.

Khan’s announcement sets the stage for an intense week of AEW programming as both divisions fight for the crucial advantage heading into Blood & Guts.

