AEW President Tony Khan is promising fans an action-packed night of professional wrestling when AEW Blood & Guts comes to Jacksonville, Florida, on November 4.

During a recent appearance on First Coast News in Jacksonville, Khan promoted the upcoming event, highlighting the talent involved and the violent nature of the signature Blood & Guts match.

Khan also emphasized AEW’s commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable, assuring fans that attending the show won’t require breaking the bank.

“AEW has the most affordable tickets in TV wrestling. I guarantee you we’re not going to take an arm and a leg for this.”

In addition to promoting the affordability of the event, Khan expressed pride in what AEW has accomplished as the company prepares to bring one of its most anticipated annual matches back to Jacksonville.

“It’s going to be a good night at the wrestling matches. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do here.”

Tickets for the November 4 edition of AEW Blood & Guts are currently available for as low as $33.

The special episode of AEW Dynamite will take place in Jacksonville, with the Blood & Guts match once again serving as one of the company’s marquee attractions.