AEW sent shockwaves throughout all of professional wrestling on Saturday night.

Tony Khan thinks so.

The AEW and ROH President spoke during the All Out 2024 post-show at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on September 7 about the pay-per-view event being one that will have fans talking all throughout the pro wrestling community.

“It would be safe to say that AEW is set to create a shockwave throughout all of professional wrestling,” Khan said. “I think people are going to be talking about what they saw at AEW All Out, which was a huge business success for us, did really really well at the NOW Arena, big sell out show, and also really well on pay-per-view.”

Khan continued, “I think it bodes well and creates anticipation for Dynamite. We’ll continue to send that shockwave through the world of professional wrestling here at AEW.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)