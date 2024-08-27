What will the future hold for “The American Dragon” in the sport of professional wrestling?

We will find out on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on August 28, Tony Khan has announced a big segment involving Bryan Danielson for the show.

Scheduled for 8/28 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the post-All In: London 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime-time Wednesday night program will feature the new AEW World Champion addressing his future in the business.

“NEW AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at AEW All In: London live TOMORROW on TBS,” Khan wrote. “I promise you won’t want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!”

Also scheduled for AEW Dynamite on 8/28 is the singles match debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet, who squares off against Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.