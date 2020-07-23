Tony Khan Hypes Cody Rhodes’ Next Opponent, Has Big Praise for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Line-Up

As noted earlier, AEW has confirmed that next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
AEW President & CEO Tony Khan tweeted that next week’s show will feature one of the best Dynamite cards ever. Khan also said TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against one of the “top independent wrestlers in the world” again this week. Khan made the same claim this past week and Cody’s opponent ended up being Eddie Kingston.
“Live next week with one of our best #AEWDynamite cards ever!,” he wrote.
Khan wrote in a follow-up tweet to AEW, “Great matches, a massive card on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday, + in addition to those 4 matches, once again, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship vs. one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. Thank you to everyone who watched tonight & next week will be great too!”
Below is the line-up for next week’s Dynamite, along with the related tweets from Khan and AEW:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match
* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends
* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title in an Open Challenge
