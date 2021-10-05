AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype this week’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Khan promised this week’s Dynamite card will be one of AEW’s best ever.

He wrote, “Tomorrow night LIVE on TNT we celebrate 2 years of #AEWDynamite! It’s been an amazing 2 years with the highest highs & when we lost Mr. Brodie Lee was the lowest low. We honored The Exalted One last week, & Wednesday Night we celebrate 2 great years with 1 of our best cards ever!”

Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Matches announced include new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Bobby Fish, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, eight-man action with Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks), plus a Casino Ladder Match with PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Lance Archer and one participant to be revealed as the final entrant, The Joker. The winner of that match will receive a future AEW World Title shot.

