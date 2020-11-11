AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which Khan assures will be filled with surprises, and could potentially shift the balance of power in the pro-wrestling industry.

Khan writes, “Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight”

FULL CARD FOR THIS EVENING

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF and Wardlow are inducted into The Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes will give his first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be featured