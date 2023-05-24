Tony Khan is super excited about AEW’s upcoming week in Las Vegas.

The company president took to social media and shared a post hyping today’s Dynamite, which will be the final Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena. Khan says this is one of his favorite weeks in all of wrestling and reminds fans that Las Vegas is where AEW had its inaugural event back in 2019.

This is one of my favorite weeks in wrestling, back where we began 4 years ago: @AEW Double or Nothing week Las Vegas, starting with Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite this Wednesday at MGM Grand & culminating this Sunday at #AEWDoN, which will surely feature some of the best wrestling action of the year! Thank you to everyone watching Double or Nothing this Sunday + #AEWDynamite this Wednesday! I hope you all have a great week.

