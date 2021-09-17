AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote this week’s Rampage episode.

During it, he put over stars like Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin.

“I think Sammy Guevara is a young breakout star waiting to happen…At every level of the card there are young wrestlers I’m excited about in their development. Dante Martin, at 20 years old has come in and become a TV breakthrough star waiting to happen. We’re seeing a wrestler get better in front of our very eyes every week and I know he’s getting close to that big breakthrough win on Dynamite. He had a great tag match this week with Matt Sydal teaming against FTR. He’s had some really tremendous showings lately and a great match with Will Hobbs a few weeks ago. I just think Dante is pretty close to a breakthrough himself. There’s a lot of young stars on this roster and I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon too. It’s something we’re always keeping an eye on is trying to find young stars for the future and I think we have a great young roster.”

