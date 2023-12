To promote this Saturday night’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, AEW President Tony Khan held a media conference call.

During the media call, Khan discussed his plans for an active free agency period for the promotion in 2024.

“So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women’s division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it’s been – and imagine how much better it’s going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency.”

