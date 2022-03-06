AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to hype up this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Khan calls the show one of the biggest events that will happen this year, then promises fans that it will be a night to remember. His full statement reads, “Today is one of the biggest days of the year in pro wrestling #AEWRevolution on pay-per-view; I promise that tonight will be a great night for all of the wrestling fans watching around the world + for all of the fans here live in Orlando! Thank you to everyone who supports @AEW!”

You can see his tweet below.