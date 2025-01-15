Tony Khan is “incredibly excited” about “all the possibilities” that comes out of tonight’s special “Maximum Carnage” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the live, two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program this evening at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the AEW President appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast.

During the discussion, the boss-man of AEW spoke about his excitement for Kenny Omega’s long-awaited return to the ring for AEW tonight, as well as all of the possibilities that comes out of the show this evening.

“It’s so exciting to have some of the top stars returning to AEW,” Khan said. “Tonight, Kenny Omega returns to the AEW ring for the first time in over a year. We haven’t seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time.”

Khan continued, “He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he’s being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes in really in my lifetime that I can ever remember, and that’s The Machine Brian Cage.”

As far as the impact of Omega being back on the scene, Khan admits it’s been “huge” for AEW.

“It’s been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW,” he said. “I’m incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything that comes out of tonight, when Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite against Brian Cage.”

