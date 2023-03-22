AEW President Tony Khan is interested to hear that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is now a free agent.

As noted, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Goldberg is once again a free agent as his WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, and no deal to renew or extend the contract was reached. The report comes after Goldberg recently said WWE owes him a retirement match, while also revealing potential plans to retire himself in Israel. You can click here for the previous report.

In an update, Khan spoke with Adrian Hernandez of 98.5 The Bet in Las Vegas on Tuesday to promote AEW Double Or Nothing tickets. He was asked about his interest in Goldberg, who he has gotten to know partially through charitable ties via Goldberg’s family in Jacksonville, FL.

“I have a lot of respect for Bill,” Khan said. “I think Bill Goldberg is a great professional athlete and has had a great career in pro wrestling and is a very nice person. He’s a household name in pro wrestling, so it’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent so that’s something to follow. He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us.”

Khan continued and said Goldberg’s status is something for AEW to pay attention to.

“Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that. It’s interesting,” he said.

There is still no word yet on what the 56 year old Goldberg has planned for his future, or if WWE is open to using him again. He wrestled just once in 2022, losing the last match on his contract to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.